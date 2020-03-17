|
|
James E. Quillen, Sr.
Whaleyville - James Edward Quillen, Sr., age 90, died on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Coastal Hospice at the Lake in Salisbury. Born in Berlin, he was the son of the late William and Edith Truitt Quillen. He is survived by his wife, Gisela Quillen and children, James E. Quillen, Jr., and Gabriele "Gaby" Windsor and her husband Dan, all from Whaleyville. There are two grandchildren, JD Windsor (Kelly) and Jason Windsor (Audrey) also of Whaleyville, and five great-grandchildren, Paige, Piper, Parker, Addy and Raylan. Also surviving is a sister Madeline Moore and her husband Fred of Berlin. Preceding him in death were brothers, Joseph, Willie, Fred, and Bobby Quillen, and sisters, Ollie West, Mattie Lewis, Gladys Joseph, Louise Littleton, Elizabeth Bradford, Nora Lee Bunting, Virginia Taylor, and Naomi Hastings.
James served in the United States Army during the Korean War. After returning home he farmed, became a poultry grower, and worked with Showell Farms Refrigeration. He was a member of the Church of God of Prophecy in Salisbury.
A graveside service will be held on Friday March 20th at 1:00 PM in Dale Cemetery in Whaleyville. Rev Terry Fort and Pastor Jason Mitz will officiate. A donation in his memory may be made to Church of God of Prophecy, 208 Tilghman Rd., Salisbury, MD 21804. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com . Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.
Published in The Daily Times from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020