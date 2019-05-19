Services
Hinman Funeral Home
11673 Somerset Ave
Princess Anne, MD 21853
(410) 651-0990
Calling hours
Monday, May 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Antioch United Methodist Church
11656 Somerset Ave
Princess Anne, MD
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, May 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Antioch United Methodist Church
11656 Somerset Ave
Princess Anne, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Doran
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rev. Dr. James Edward Doran

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rev. Dr. James Edward Doran Obituary
Rev. Dr. James Edward Doran

Chance - Rev. Dr. James Edward Doran, 78, of here passed away suddenly on May 16, 2019.

Born in New Jersey, he was the son of the late Elwood and Julia Doran. He was a U.S. Navy veteran. Jim began his ministry as a foreman at Ranch Hope for Boys in Allway, NJ. He received his doctorate in pastoral care and ministered for over 50 years. He was currently serving Antioch United Methodist Church in Princess Anne, MD and Asbury United Methodist Church in Mt. Vernon, MD. He was greatly loved and respected in the community by those who knew him.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Elwood Doran, Jr.

Jim is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Patricia (Coffee) Doran, children Kathleen Jaconi (Robert), Jennifer Shinn, (Michael), Pamela Doran and David Doran (Lisa), grandchildren Aaron and Amber Wild, Kristie Cossell, Miranda Shinn, Madison Monzo, and Elijah Doran.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, May 20, 2019 at Antioch United Methodist Church, 11656 Somerset Ave., Princess Anne, MD where friends may call one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Antioch U.M. Church, P.O. Box 297, Princess Anne, Md. 21853 for their mission trip to Kentucky, or to Asbury U.M. Church, 26556 Mt. Vernon Road, Princess Anne, Md. 21853 for Vacation Bible School or to Malaga Youth Camp Fund, 4488 Arbutus Ave, Newfield NJ 08344

Arrangements are in the care of Hinman Funeral Home, P.A. of Princess Anne, MD. To express condolences to the family, please visit www.hinmanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now