Rev. Dr. James Edward Doran
Chance - Rev. Dr. James Edward Doran, 78, of here passed away suddenly on May 16, 2019.
Born in New Jersey, he was the son of the late Elwood and Julia Doran. He was a U.S. Navy veteran. Jim began his ministry as a foreman at Ranch Hope for Boys in Allway, NJ. He received his doctorate in pastoral care and ministered for over 50 years. He was currently serving Antioch United Methodist Church in Princess Anne, MD and Asbury United Methodist Church in Mt. Vernon, MD. He was greatly loved and respected in the community by those who knew him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Elwood Doran, Jr.
Jim is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Patricia (Coffee) Doran, children Kathleen Jaconi (Robert), Jennifer Shinn, (Michael), Pamela Doran and David Doran (Lisa), grandchildren Aaron and Amber Wild, Kristie Cossell, Miranda Shinn, Madison Monzo, and Elijah Doran.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, May 20, 2019 at Antioch United Methodist Church, 11656 Somerset Ave., Princess Anne, MD where friends may call one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Antioch U.M. Church, P.O. Box 297, Princess Anne, Md. 21853 for their mission trip to Kentucky, or to Asbury U.M. Church, 26556 Mt. Vernon Road, Princess Anne, Md. 21853 for Vacation Bible School or to Malaga Youth Camp Fund, 4488 Arbutus Ave, Newfield NJ 08344
Arrangements are in the care of Hinman Funeral Home, P.A. of Princess Anne, MD. To express condolences to the family, please visit www.hinmanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on May 19, 2019