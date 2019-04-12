Services
Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service
1621 Jefferson Davis Highway
Fredericksburg, VA 22401
(540) 373-5842
James Jenkins
Viewing
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service
1621 Jefferson Davis Highway
Fredericksburg, VA 22401
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service
1621 Jefferson Davis Highway
Fredericksburg, VA 22401
King George, VA - James H. Jenkins, 63 of King George, VA passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019 at Mary Washington Hospital. He was born in Snow Hill Maryland, to the late Theodore and Doretha Jenkins.

He was survived by two sons; Donell and Terrence Jenkins. He is also survived by two granddaughters. He also leaves behind three brothers; Virgil and Jerome Jenkins and Maurice Jackson. He also left behind three sisters; Diana Jenkins, Debora J Cottman, Pamela Dennis and Veronica Fisher. He left behind numerous nieces and nephews. He was very passionate about the love for his dogs and was a master mechanic.

The viewing will be held at Mullins & Thompson Funeral Home, 1621 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Fredericksburg, VA. 22401. The viewing April 15, 2019 from 6-8 pm and funeral service will be held April 16, 2019, starting at 10am. Burial will follow at the Quantico National Cemetery.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 12, 2019
