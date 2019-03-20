|
|
James Irving Farrow
Salisbury - James Irving Farrow, 95, passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019 at Wicomico Nursing Home in Salisbury. He was surrounded by his family and wonderful caregivers.
Born in Westover on October 10, 1923, he was the son of the late Curtis and June (Thompson) Farrow.
He graduated from Washington High School. He enjoyed working, first as a farmer and then worked for 18 years at Chris-Craft Boats as a machine shop foreman. He retired from Tri-State Engineering where he worked for over 45 years and remained active until his short illness.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Joan McDorman Farrow, step daughter Lucille Coleman Jenkins and son Robert Irving Farrow, brother Curtis Farrow, Jr. and sisters Grace Sellers, Ruth Farrow, and Annabelle Gochnour.
He is survived by his step son, James M. Coleman of Baltimore, his son, Jon Stephen Farrow and his wife Karen Mason, MD of Wyoming, Ohio, nephew Douglas Sellers of Salisbury, former daughter in law Debbie Farrow of Princess Anne, nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
A viewing and visitation will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 11:30 A.M. - 12:30 P.M. at Hinman Funeral Home, P.A. 11673 Somerset Ave. in Princess Anne. A graveside service will follow at 1:00 P.M. at Manokin Presbyterian Cemetery, also in Princess Anne where Rev. Dave Parks will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the or to your local food bank.
To express condolences to the family, please visit www.hinmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 20, 2019