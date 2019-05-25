|
|
James "Jim" Joseph Marvel, Sr.
Exmore, VA - James "Jim" Joseph Marvel, Sr., 68, died on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. Born on March 5, 1951 in Salisbury, he was the son of the late Joseph Edwin Marvel and Doris Anne Townsend Marvel.
Jim was a 1969 graduate of Pocomoke High School. He worked for many years as a Research Farm Manager for Perdue. After his retirement he worked for Cherrystone Campground and A&N Electric. He was an active member of the Exmore Moose Lodge #683.
In addition to his parents, Jim is preceded in death by a brother, Bob Marvel and a sister, Joanne Lynch.
Jim is survived by his son, James "Jimmy" Marvel, Jr. of Salisbury; his fiancée, Catherine "Kitty" Morthland and her daughter & granddaughter, Rae Ann Nelson & Jillian Brenneman. He is also survived by two nieces, Kim Lynch and Debbie Marvel; two nephews, Bob Marvel and Eddie Lynch; a brother-in-law, Harvey Lynch and several other family members.
A Memorial Service & Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at 6:00 PM at Lynnehaven Baptist Church, 1200 Lynnehaven Drive, Pocomoke City, MD 21851 with Pastor Rob Welsh officiating.
Arrangements are in the care of Eastern Shore Cremation & Funeral Service, 504 Franklin Avenue, Berlin, MD 21811. To send condolences to the family, please visit : easternshorecremation.com.
Published in The Daily Times from May 25 to May 29, 2019