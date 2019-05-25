Services
Memorial service
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
6:00 PM
Lynnehaven Baptist Church
1200 Lynnehaven Drive
Pocomoke City, MD
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for James Marvel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Joseph "Jim" Marvel Sr.


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James Joseph "Jim" Marvel Sr. Obituary
James "Jim" Joseph Marvel, Sr.

Exmore, VA - James "Jim" Joseph Marvel, Sr., 68, died on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. Born on March 5, 1951 in Salisbury, he was the son of the late Joseph Edwin Marvel and Doris Anne Townsend Marvel.

Jim was a 1969 graduate of Pocomoke High School. He worked for many years as a Research Farm Manager for Perdue. After his retirement he worked for Cherrystone Campground and A&N Electric. He was an active member of the Exmore Moose Lodge #683.

In addition to his parents, Jim is preceded in death by a brother, Bob Marvel and a sister, Joanne Lynch.

Jim is survived by his son, James "Jimmy" Marvel, Jr. of Salisbury; his fiancée, Catherine "Kitty" Morthland and her daughter & granddaughter, Rae Ann Nelson & Jillian Brenneman. He is also survived by two nieces, Kim Lynch and Debbie Marvel; two nephews, Bob Marvel and Eddie Lynch; a brother-in-law, Harvey Lynch and several other family members.

A Memorial Service & Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at 6:00 PM at Lynnehaven Baptist Church, 1200 Lynnehaven Drive, Pocomoke City, MD 21851 with Pastor Rob Welsh officiating.

Arrangements are in the care of Eastern Shore Cremation & Funeral Service, 504 Franklin Avenue, Berlin, MD 21811. To send condolences to the family, please visit : easternshorecremation.com.
Published in The Daily Times from May 25 to May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.