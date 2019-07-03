Services
Zeller Funeral Home
1212 Old Ocean City Rd
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 749-5206
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Parkway Church of God
Salisbury, MD
1953 - 2019
James L. Kellum Obituary
Salisbury - James Lewis Kellum, of Salisbury, who was known and loved by friends and family as Drac, died Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. Born May 20, 1953 in Easton, he was the son of the late Bernard Roosevelt Kellum and Ruth Elaine Holland Kellum.

He most recently worked as a truck driver for Atlantic Pumping. He had formerly been employed as a chef at Harbourtowne Golf Resort and Tidewater Inn. He loved to sing, cook and spend time fishing.

He is survived by his loving wife, Virginia E. Kellum; his only child, a daughter, Ruth Elaine Lavern Kellum of Denton; three grandchildren, Craig T. Custis, Jr., Dejuses J.J. Smith, Darrius A. Smith, all of Denton; two brothers, Michael Kellum of Delaware and David Kellum of St. Michaels; two sisters, Irene Brooks and Denise Kellum of New Haven, Connecticut; a large host of nieces, nephews, and cousins, all whom will miss him dearly.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 12:00PM at Parkway Church of God in Salisbury. Pastor Greg Morris will officiate. Interment will be private.

Arrangements are in the care of Zeller Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in The Daily Times on July 3, 2019
