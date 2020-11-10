James Lee Tawes, Jr.Salisbury - James Lee Tawes Jr., 52, known to most as "Jiggy," entered eternal rest on 11/08/20. He most enjoyed attending Dove Pointe each day, bowling, "bus rides," receiving "treats" and back scratches, making creations on his Etch-a-Sketch, going for walks, and talking about and eating his many favorite foods. He will forever be remembered and missed by his friends and family at the Holly Center and Dove Pointe.A celebration of "Jiggy's" life will take place at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Bounds Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD