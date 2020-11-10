1/1
James Lee Tawes Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Lee Tawes, Jr.

Salisbury - James Lee Tawes Jr., 52, known to most as "Jiggy," entered eternal rest on 11/08/20. He most enjoyed attending Dove Pointe each day, bowling, "bus rides," receiving "treats" and back scratches, making creations on his Etch-a-Sketch, going for walks, and talking about and eating his many favorite foods. He will forever be remembered and missed by his friends and family at the Holly Center and Dove Pointe.

A celebration of "Jiggy's" life will take place at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Bounds Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bounds Funeral Home
705 E MAIN ST
Salisbury, MD 21804
4107493281
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bounds Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved