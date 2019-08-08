|
James Linwood Stevenson, Jr.
New Castle - James Linwood Stevenson, Jr. of New Castle Delaware, formerly of Crisfield Maryland departed this life Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at his residence.
A funeral service will be held 1:00 PM Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Highway Holiness Church in Crisfield with a viewing one hour prior.
Funeral Services provided by Anthony E. Ward, Jr. Funeral Home in Crisfield, Maryland. To send condolences visit www.anthonyeward.com.
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 8, 2019