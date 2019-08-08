Services
Anthony E. Ward Funeral Homes
314 Cove St.
Crisfield, MD 21817
410-968-0932
Viewing
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Highway Holiness Church
Crisfield, MD
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Highway Holiness Church
Crisfield, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Stevenson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Linwood Stevenson Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Linwood Stevenson Jr. Obituary
James Linwood Stevenson, Jr.

New Castle - James Linwood Stevenson, Jr. of New Castle Delaware, formerly of Crisfield Maryland departed this life Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at his residence.

A funeral service will be held 1:00 PM Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Highway Holiness Church in Crisfield with a viewing one hour prior.

Funeral Services provided by Anthony E. Ward, Jr. Funeral Home in Crisfield, Maryland. To send condolences visit www.anthonyeward.com.
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now