Services
Bounds Funeral Home
705 E MAIN ST
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 749-3281
Resources
More Obituaries for James Gootee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James M. "Jim" Gootee

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James M. "Jim" Gootee Obituary
James "Jim" M. Gootee

Salisbury - James "Jim" M. Gootee, 77, of Salisbury passed away, Monday, May 25, 2020 at Coastal Hospice at the Lake. Born December 28, 1942 he was the son of the Norman L. and Addie P. Eskridge Gootee.

Jim worked as a truck driver for various companies.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Darlene Gootee; three children, Randy Bounds and his wife Carolyn, Jimmy Gootee, Jr. and Mary Ellen Parsons; several grandchildren; brother, Bill Gootee; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by brother, Lyle; and two sisters, Norma and Carolyn.

Visit www.boundsfuneralhome.com to share stories and memories with the family.
Published in The Daily Times from May 26 to May 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -