James "Jim" M. Gootee
Salisbury - James "Jim" M. Gootee, 77, of Salisbury passed away, Monday, May 25, 2020 at Coastal Hospice at the Lake. Born December 28, 1942 he was the son of the Norman L. and Addie P. Eskridge Gootee.
Jim worked as a truck driver for various companies.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Darlene Gootee; three children, Randy Bounds and his wife Carolyn, Jimmy Gootee, Jr. and Mary Ellen Parsons; several grandchildren; brother, Bill Gootee; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by brother, Lyle; and two sisters, Norma and Carolyn.
Published in The Daily Times from May 26 to May 27, 2020