|
|
James Michael Reyes
James "Jimmy" Reyes, 24, passed away on the evening of Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Mercy Health St. Rita's Medical Center in Lima, Ohio.
Jimmy was born on May 13, 1995 in Gaithersburg, MD. He is survived by his wife & daughter Brittany & Ember Reyes (Lima, OH), father & stepmother Robert & Effie Reyes (Middletown, MD), mother & stepfather Kimberly & Shawn Moore (Salisbury, MD).
Also surviving are his siblings; sisters Kristy (Brian) Spickler of Hedgesville, WV, Katie Reyes of Hatboro, PA, Logan Dow of Ocean City, MD, Riley Dow of Windham, ME; brothers, Dustin Reyes of Hagerstown, MD and Andrew Hall of Middletown, MD. His grandparents are Bill & Gail Bishop of Ocean Pines, MD and Juan & Angelina Reyes (deceased) of Wheaton, MD. Jimmy is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who were his family.
Jimmy Reyes was a friend to everyone. He lived every minute of his life to the fullest. In his short 24 years he accomplished what many never manage in their entire lifetime. As a baby he never crawled, he just stood up one day and ran. He lived his whole life that way. Jimmy grew-up on the Eastern Shore of Maryland riding four-wheelers, hunting, fishing and enjoying time with friends and family all across the state. He loved going to the cabin in West Virginia with his father and family. As a teen Jimmy wrestled, boxed, raced lawnmowers, worked hard every day and was a fire cadet in his hometown fire company. After graduating from Stephen Decatur High School in 2013, he went on to UNOH in Lima, OH to study high performance automotive and diesel mechanics. While in Ohio he met the love of his life, Brittany. They married and have a beautiful baby girl, Ember Angelina. Together they bought a small mini farm and raised cattle, donkeys, chickens and goats. They built an amazing life together. He and Brittany were members of New Life Church International and most recently he worked for Nutrien where he was an area mechanic. Jimmy never met a stranger and the people he met stayed his friends forever. He had a heart of gold, a smile that lit up the room and an amazing laugh that filled our souls with joy. He will be missed by so many but his legacy will live on in our stories, actions and in his beautiful baby girl.
A celebration of life is being planned in Maryland in the near future. Details will be shared once arrangements have been made.
Published in The Daily Times from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020