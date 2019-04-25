|
James Mumford
Bishopville, MD - James "Jimmy" H. Mumford, Sr. of here died Monday, April 22, 2019, at Atlantic Shores Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Millsboro, DE.
Born in Millsboro, DE, he was the son of the late Lottie Showell and Otto Mumford.
He was a U.S. Army Veteran during the Korean Conflict, receiving an honorable discharge.
He was employed as a truck driver for the former Hitchen's Brothers of Selbyville, DE. He was also a bus driver for Worcester County Commission on Aging.
He was a member of Curtis United Methodist Church in Bishopville, MD, where he was the former cemetery sextant.
He was a member of Lincoln Lodge #53, F& AM, P.H.A., and the American Legion Duncan Showell Post #231 of Berlin, MD.
His survivors include his wife of 67 years, Natalie Mumford of Bishopville, MD; five children: Celeste Briddell of New Castle; Linda Mumford of Newark, DE; James "Sonny" Mumford and Lisa Mumford of Bishopville, MD; seven grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A son, Anthony Mumford, preceded him in death.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Calvary Pentecostal Church in Bishopville, where friends may view two hours prior to service. Interment will be in Curtis United Methodist Church Cemetery - Bishopville, MD.
Funeral services are entrusted to Jolley Memorial Chapel of Salisbury, MD.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 25, 2019