James O'Neil Burns



Salisbury - Dr. James O'Neil Burns, 66, of Salisbury, passed away peacefully on July 4, 2019 after a several month battle with cancer, at home surrounded by those he loved and cherished. Dr. Burns was respected by colleagues and residents of the Delmarva community whom he cared for over 30 years. He was known for his quick wit and sense of humor, his compassion towards patients and those he loved as well as boundless energy. Aside from his professional endeavors, he loved painting, skydiving, hiking/camping, making any type of bread or pizza, hydroponics, being a dad and husband.



Jim was born in Glen Ridge, NJ on August 14, 1952. He was the son of the late William and Patricia Burns, who raised him and his three siblings in Montclair, NJ. He graduated from Montclair High School in 1970. He earned a degree in European History and Theology in 1975 from the University of Edinburgh, United Kingdom. He then completed his prerequisite medical courses at University of Kansas, in Lawrence, KS from 1977 to 1979 while working as a EMT. Jim earned his medical degree from the Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences in Kansas City, Missouri in 1984. His medical internship and residency were completed at Union Hospital in Union, NJ from 1984 to 1988, during which he met his wife Jane. Together they moved from New Jersey and settled in Salisbury, where they raised three children. After the untimely death of his wife Jane in 2009, Jim was fortunate to find love again and marred wife Debi McKenna-Burns of Salisbury in 2011.



He was board certified in Emergency Medicine, Advanced Wound Care and Hyperbaric Medicine. Dr. Burns began his medical career in emergency medicine with Peninsula Regional Medical Center from 1988 to 1995, then as Medical Director of Peninsula Industrial Medical Center until 1999. Then he owned Main Street MedCenter, a successful occupational health and urgent care practice. In 2009, Dr. Burns sold his practice and became Medical Director of Peninsula Regional Medical Center's Occupational Health Services division, later transitioning to Medical Director of the Wound & Hyperbaric Center from 2016 to present.



Jim was preceded in death by wife Jane and brother William. He leaves behind his wife Debi, brother, Terry and sister, Kathy Doyle. He will be missed terribly by his children Daniel Burns Paluchowski, Dylan and Erin Burns; step-children, Leigh-Anne Johnson and Ryan Jackson; and Grandchildren, Brynne, Calla, Anna, and Oliver.



There will be a viewing on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm. There will also be a service at St. Frances de Sales Roman Catholic Church in Salisbury, MD date and time are pending at this time and will be updated on the Holloway Funeral Home website on Monday.



Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Rd., Salisbury, MD 21804. Published in The Daily Times from July 7 to July 8, 2019