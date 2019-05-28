Resources
James Patrick "Jay" Williams

James Patrick "Jay" Williams In Memoriam
In Loving Memory of

On Your Heavenly Birthday

My Darling Son

James "Jay" Patrick Williams

05/28/1968 - 05/28/2019



This day will be a celebration of the short time you were here. You will always be remembered with great love and many tears. But to only feel pain and sorrow would not be fair to you. Your life meant so much more to us more than words could say. You were here so briefly; I wonder if you knew all the ways you've touched our world and our hearts and everyone who knew you, since the day God called you home. There will always, be a big void in our life and a hole in our hearts that will never heal. Our souls will grieve forever. Will we forget or stop loving you? No! Not now …. not ever. As this day is upon us, oh, how our hearts still hurt. But even as I mourn your death, we will always celebrate your birth.

Happy Birthday in Heaven

FOREVER MISSED & LOVED,

Mom: Marian Williams

Sister: Robin Harmon

Niece: Erica Harmon

Nephew: Elijah Harmon

Brother-In-Law: Elder Eric Harmon
Published in The Daily Times on May 28, 2019
