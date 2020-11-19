James R Burbage
Salisbury - James Richard Burbage, Jr. "Dick", age 77, died Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Coastal Hospice at the Lake in Salisbury. Born in Berlin, he was the son of the late James Richard Burbage, Sr. and Jane Messick Burbage, and was raised by his grandmother, Mrs. Anna A. Burbage. He is survived by his children, Deborah (Rick) McCabe, Patricia Brittingham, Cynthia Burbage, Theresa (Sam) Gill, Katherine Kelly Johnson, and James R. Burbage, III. Also surviving are his grandchildren Franklin (Teddy) Purnell, Alex, Molly, Morgan, and Brock McCabe; Brandon Brittingham, Sophia Burbage, Ryan and Rebecca Johnson, Gabrielle Carrion, Samantha, Zachary and Aiden Gill; and Carly, Emma, Olivia, and Jackson Burbage. Other survivors are brothers Chad, Keith, and Kirk Burbage and sister, Patrice Lehmann. Also surviving are six great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, and Patricia K. Burbage of Salisbury, mother of his children.
Dick was a graduate of Stephen Decatur High School Class of 1961. He attended William and Mary College in Williamsburg, VA and was a graduate of the University of Maryland at College Park. He was a Physical Education teacher at Stephen Decatur High School and coached all Junior and Senior Varsity Sports. He then became an assistant basketball coach at Salisbury University working with Ward Lambert for several years. In later years he coached his grandchildren and was an assistant coach for the Salisbury School girls' basketball team.
Dick worked for many years as a funeral director and mortician at The Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. He also worked at an investment company in Florida with his son, James. He was a member of the Berlin Lions Club and Ocean City Jaycees. Throughout his life he enjoyed all sports; playing in baseball, softball, and basketball leagues; wrestling in college, and in later life working out at the gym.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, November23rd at 1:00 PM at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Berlin. Rev. Michael Moyer will officiate. Interment will be private for the family in the Burbage family cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a donation in his memory may be made to the Stephen Decatur High School Alumni Association,(memo) Athletics Department, c/o Lou Taylor 12329 Vivian St. Bishopville, MD 21813. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com
. Please remember face masks and social distancing will be required. Due to Covid, seating is limited. Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.