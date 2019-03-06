Services
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Trinity United Methodist Church
Salisbury, MD
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
1:30 PM
Trinity United Methodist Church
Salisbury, MD
View Map
James R. Cummins Obituary
James R. Cummins

Salisbury - James Robert Cummins, 78, of Salisbury, died peacefully on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center. Born on August 7, 1940, in Elkton, MD. He was the son of the late George and Rachael Gibson Cummins.

James graduated from Elkton High School. Following graduation, he attended The University of Maryland, College Park, where he received his Education degree. He was employed as a teacher and guidance counselor at James M. Bennett High School for over 30 years until his retirement. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Salisbury. He was an avid sports enthusiast and enjoyed watching older movies. Most of all, James was a loving and kind husband and father.

James is survived by his wife, Eftalia Cummins of Salisbury, a son John Brett Cummins and his wife Erica of Frederick. a grandson Benjamin Cummins; and two brothers Thomas W. Cummins and his wife Colleen of Lititz, PA and Michael L. Cummins of Raleigh, NC.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019, at 1:30 pm at Trinity United Methodist Church in Salisbury. A visitation with the family will begin at 1:00pm. Interment will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in James's honor to Trinity United Methodist Church, 112 High Street, Salisbury, MD 21801 or the MS Society of Greater DC-Maryland Chapter, 1800 M Street Northwest, Suite B50 North, Washington, DC 20036.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.hollowayfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 6, 2019
