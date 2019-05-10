|
|
James Raymond "Tighty" Mister
Crisfield - James Raymond "Tighty" Mister, 88, of Crisfield, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at his home.
Born in Crisfield on February 3, 1931, he was a son of the late Garland and Virginia White Mister. His wife of 53 years, Bobbie Jean Mister preceded him in death on December 27, 2010.
He retired from Carvel Hall after 32 years employed as Quality Control Supervisor meanwhile running a business, "Mr. Woodsmith," that sold crab mallets up and down the East Coast. He was an Army National Guard Veteran and a member of Crisfield Wesleyan Church.
His love for people was his greatest gift for there was never a stranger in his sight. He will be missed by many.
He is survived by his daughter, Debbie Brice and husband Nelson of Crisfield; two sons, Mark Mister and wife Brenda of Hebron, and Raymond Mister of Salisbury; three grandchildren, Corlie Budd of Delmar, Brian Mister of Charlotte, NC, and Andy Brice of Salisbury; two step-grandchildren, Megan Senft of Easton and Kyle Cole of Salisbury; five great-grandchildren, Kinsey and Rylee Budd, Holland Mister, and Audrey and Callen Senft; one brother, Richard "Dicky" Mister; and two special nephews, Derek Mister and Billy Mister.
Funeral services will be held at Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 2 PM where a viewing will be held one hour prior to the service. Rev. Robert Daniels will officiate and interment will follow in Sunnyridge Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Crisfield Wesleyan Church, 3065 Lawsonia Road, Crisfield, MD 21817.
Arrangements are in the care of Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home. To send condolences to the family please visit our website at www.bradshawandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Times on May 10, 2019