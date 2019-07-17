|
James Rich
Greenbush - James C. Rich, 70, Greenbush, departed this life on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Bon Secours St. Mary's Hospital in Richmond, Virginia after a brief illness.
Born in Savageville, Virginia, James was the son of the late Rufus Rich and Catherine Pulley. He was affectionately called known as "Rich" or "Jimmy" by his family and friends. After being honorably discharged from the United States Army, James joined the workforce at Holly Farms in Temperanceville, Virginia. He recently retired from the University of Richmond as a security officer. He was married to Connie Johnson Rich.
Funeral services were held at Gaskins Chapel A.M.E. Church, Savageville, Virginia, on Saturday, July 13, 2019. Interment was in the church cemetery.
James leaves to cherish his memories: his wife, Connie Rich; seven children, James T. Rich, James D. Rich, Taurus Miller, Lisa Washington, Tammy Bailey, Samantha Jackson, and Jennifer Zilla; ten grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two sisters, Deanna Keys and Barbara Milbourn; two brothers, Linwood Pulley and Albert McKenzie; two sisters-in-law; two special cousins; and a host of nieces nephews, other relatives and friends.
Arrangements were made by Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Inc., Accomac.
Published in The Daily Times on July 17, 2019