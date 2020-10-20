James Richard Baumann



Born in Worcester Co 04-29-1932, son of Lawrence F and Mary Hilda Baumann, died at Pruitt Health in Sealevel NC 09-06-2020. He proudly served as a Merchant Marine Paratrooper.



Father of Cydney Pruitt and Tommy of Berlin. GF to Travis, Tyler and Janie. GGF to Claire, Dexter & Georgie (Katrina).



Surviving Sisters Marietta Darby, Mart (Ronnie) Bonnaville.



He joins sister Betty Lou, brothers Lawrence, Charles, Bob, Gene, Frank, "Nuke."



Cremation by Munden Funeral Home, Morehead City NC. A celebration of Life was held at his Home on Fir Ridge. A memorial will be held Nov. 28, 2020, 10-11am, Spring Hill Cemetery, Girdletree, Md.









