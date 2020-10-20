James Richard Baumann
Born in Worcester Co 04-29-1932, son of Lawrence F and Mary Hilda Baumann, died at Pruitt Health in Sealevel NC 09-06-2020. He proudly served as a Merchant Marine Paratrooper.
Father of Cydney Pruitt and Tommy of Berlin. GF to Travis, Tyler and Janie. GGF to Claire, Dexter & Georgie (Katrina).
Surviving Sisters Marietta Darby, Mart (Ronnie) Bonnaville.
He joins sister Betty Lou, brothers Lawrence, Charles, Bob, Gene, Frank, "Nuke."
Cremation by Munden Funeral Home, Morehead City NC. A celebration of Life was held at his Home on Fir Ridge. A memorial will be held Nov. 28, 2020, 10-11am, Spring Hill Cemetery, Girdletree, Md.
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2020.