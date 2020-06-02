James S. Loper III
Salisbury - James S. Loper III, 58, died Friday, May 22, 2020. A private funeral service will be held Saturday at 1 PM, with a public viewing one hour prior, at Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home, P.A., Salisbury. Please visit www.lewisnwatsonfuneralhome.com to offer condolences to the family.
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.