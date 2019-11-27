Services
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
Graveside service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Olivet Cemetery
515 Market St.
Frederick, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Shaff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Shaff Iii


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Shaff Iii Obituary
James Shaff III

Frederick, MD - James Victor Shaff III, age 72, of Frederick, MD passed away on November 26, 2019 in Salisbury, MD. He was born on July 7, 1947 and was the son of the late James Jr. and Ruby Shaff. James is survived by his sister Connie Shaff and Wallace Bennett of Salisbury; other relatives and friends of Frederick. A graveside service will take place on December 12, 2019 at 11:00am at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, 515 Market St., Frederick, MD 21701. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD. Please leave condolences for the family at HollowayFH.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Holloway Funeral Home
Download Now