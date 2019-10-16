|
In Loving Memory
James Stark
06/18/1964-10/16/2018
Our lives haven't been the same from the phone call we received one year ago today. It broke our hearts to lose you, but you did not go alone. A part of us went with you the day God took you home. If tears could build a stairway, and heartaches make a lane, we'd walk our way to heaven, and bring you back again. In life we loved you dearly, in death we love you still, in our hearts you hold a place no one could ever fill.
You are truly missed from your family who loves you the most.
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 16, 2019