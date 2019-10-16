Resources
More Obituaries for James Stark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Stark

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Stark In Memoriam
In Loving Memory

James Stark

06/18/1964-10/16/2018

Our lives haven't been the same from the phone call we received one year ago today. It broke our hearts to lose you, but you did not go alone. A part of us went with you the day God took you home. If tears could build a stairway, and heartaches make a lane, we'd walk our way to heaven, and bring you back again. In life we loved you dearly, in death we love you still, in our hearts you hold a place no one could ever fill.



You are truly missed from your family who loves you the most.
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.