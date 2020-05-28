James StrandParksley - James A. Strand, 90, of Parksley, Virginia, quietly entered peacefully into the loving arms of Jesus on Monday at his residence in Parksley, Virginia.Born in Onley, Virginia, James was the son of the late Conway and Willianna Ayres Strand. He was affectionately known as "Fisher" by many. James was a loving and devoted husband for sixty-four years to the love of is life, Virginia (Jean) Northam Strand. Upon graduating from high school, he enlisted into the United States Army receiving an honorable discharge. He then entered the workforce and gave many years of dedicated service to the R. C. Evans Company followed by his retirement from the State of Virginia ABC Board.Private funeral services were held at Gaskins Chapel AME Church Cemetery, Savageville, Virginia, with Rev. Oretha Cross officiating.Those left to cherish his memories are: his devoted wife, Virginia "Jean"; son, Ronnie, Sr.; daughter, Yvonne; sister, Margaret; five grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of dear friends.Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Inc. Accomac, Virginia.