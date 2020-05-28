James Strand
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Strand

Parksley - James A. Strand, 90, of Parksley, Virginia, quietly entered peacefully into the loving arms of Jesus on Monday at his residence in Parksley, Virginia.

Born in Onley, Virginia, James was the son of the late Conway and Willianna Ayres Strand. He was affectionately known as "Fisher" by many. James was a loving and devoted husband for sixty-four years to the love of is life, Virginia (Jean) Northam Strand. Upon graduating from high school, he enlisted into the United States Army receiving an honorable discharge. He then entered the workforce and gave many years of dedicated service to the R. C. Evans Company followed by his retirement from the State of Virginia ABC Board.

Private funeral services were held at Gaskins Chapel AME Church Cemetery, Savageville, Virginia, with Rev. Oretha Cross officiating.

Those left to cherish his memories are: his devoted wife, Virginia "Jean"; son, Ronnie, Sr.; daughter, Yvonne; sister, Margaret; five grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of dear friends.

Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Inc. Accomac, Virginia.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eastern Shore News from May 28 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cooper & Humbles Funeral Company Inc
24497 Mary N Smith Rd
Accomac, VA 23301
(757) 787-2504
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved