James Teague
Salisbury - James Teague, 63, of Salisbury, MD, departed this life on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, MD.
Born in Keller, Virginia, James was the son of the late Norman and Mary Teague. He was affectionately known as "Boo" by her family and friends. James married the love of his life, Nancy Lewis in 2000. James worked several jobs to include, Perdue Farms, Toys-R-Us, and Ricca Chemical Plant.
Funeral services were held at Snead's United Methodist Church, Keller, Virginia, with Rev. James Nock, officiating. Interment was in the church cemetery.
He leaves to cherish his memories: his sister, Mary Mills, three brothers, William Wessells, Henry Teague, and Charles Teague; six children, Shelly, Roley, Jr., Anthony, Rochelle, Craig, and Willie; fourteen grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; five nieces; five nephews; and a host other relatives and friends.
Published in The Daily Times from Jan. 17 to Jan. 22, 2020