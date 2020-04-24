|
James Victor Richardson
Salisbury - James Victor Richardson, 81, of Salisbury, passed away on April 21, 2020. Born on January 13, 1939 in Pine Creek, VA, he was the son of the late Charles and Etta Richardson.
Survived by siblings Elizabeth Tapman, Ralph Richardson, Orville Richardson and his wife Pat, Deborah Gross, Danny Richardson and his wife Debbie, Ronnie Richardson, Ricky Richardson, sisters-in-law Pat Hall and Madeline Richardson.
Preceded in death by his parents, as well as siblings Delmar Richardson, Kathleen Pearson, Franklin Delano Richardson, Ulysses Theodore Richardson.
James was a lifelong member of the Church of God of Prophecy in Salisbury. He was a good brother, worked on farms in chicken houses, picked watermelons and tomatoes. He enjoyed his time at Shady Pines Adult Daycare and playing games with the other attendees. James was also a great dancer.
Service and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Church of God of Prophecy, PO Box 3862, Salisbury, MD 21802.
Published in The Daily Times from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020