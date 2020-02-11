|
James W. Purnell, Jr.
Salisbury - James Welton Purnell, Jr., 73, of here, departed this life on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Nanticoke Memorial Hospital in Seaford, DE. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of the late James W. Purnell, Sr. and Flora Heard Purnell.
Prior to retiring, he served in the United States Air Force and was a mechanical technician at E.I. du Pont de Nemours in Seaford.
He was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Salisbury, where he served as chair of Diaconate and Trustee Ministries, usher, member of the Finance Ministry, choir, S.A.G.E. Ministry, and FBC Players, and taught New Members' Class. He was also a member of the American Legion Post No. 145. He coached soccer at the Salvation Army.
Deacon Purnell loved reading and music, especially jazz. He was an "electronic genie."
He will be lovingly remembered by: his wife, Yolanda R. Purnell; one sister, Katrina Purnell; a brother-in-law, Gregory Jackson; a sister-in-law, Mercedes C. (Stanford) Dennis; a nephew, Christopher J. Purnell; a niece, Pamela Sims; a great-nephew, Joshua Purnell; a great-niece, Chandrea F. Purnell; five godchildren, Delegate Sheree Sample-Hughes, Danielle Stewart-Jones, Ashley Orr, Eric Dennis, and Erica Dennis; a friend who is a brother, Rev. Richard (Sherleena) Morris; several cousins, other relatives, in-laws, church family, and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a nephew, Levin Alexander Purnell.
Deacon Purnell will lie in repose on Saturday from 10 to 11 AM at First Baptist Church, 528 Booth Street and Delaware Avenue, Salisbury. The funeral service will begin at 11 AM. Interment will follow at Springhill Memory Gardens, 27260 Ocean Gateway, Hebron. A ministry of comfort and dignity is being provided by Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home, P.A. in Salisbury. Please visit www.lewisnwatsonfuneralhome.com to offer condolences to the family.
Published in The Daily Times from Feb. 11 to Feb. 13, 2020