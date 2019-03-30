James Walter "J W" Tapman



Snow Hill - James Walter "J W" Tapman, 80, of Snow Hill, passed away surrounded by the family he loved on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Encompass Rehabilitation in Salisbury following an extended and hard fought illness. Born on June 2, 1938 in Hallwood, VA, he was a son of the late William and Lois Wessells Tapman.



"J W" is survived by his wife, Charlotte Mariner Tapman; four sons, William B. "Billy" Tapman and his wife Karen, of New Church, VA, James Walter II "Jay" Tapman and his wife Crystal of Berlin, MD; Rickie Dean Tapman and his wife Tracy of Salisbury, MD and Aedron Lee "Toby" Tapman and his wife Cathy of Withams, VA; three step daughters, Debbie Holland of Pocomoke City, Penny Tilghman and her husband Danny of Berlin and Susan Lewis and her husband Bob of Pocomoke City; thirteen grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; one brother-in-law, Bill Verbeck and his daughter, Tammy Hudson and her husband, David and their daughter, Rebecca.



In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by one sister, Pat Verbeck.



Family and friends will gather at the Pocomoke Elks Lodge #1624, 1944 Worcester Highway, Pocomoke City, MD on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 from 4-6 PM will be visiting hours, followed by a short service at 6:00 PM, then a Celebration of JW's life.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Snow Hill Fire Department, Snow Hill, MD 21863 or to Encompass Rehabilitation Center, 220 Tilghman Road, Salisbury, MD 21804.



Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 107 Vine Street, Pocomoke City, MD 21851. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.hollowayfh.com.