James Wescott Obituary
Parksley - James E. Wescott, 66, of Parksley, departed this life on Saturday, October, 5, 2019 at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Onancock, Virginia.

Born in Nassawadox, Virginia, James was the son of Farris Mae Wescott and the late James Davis. He was affectionately known as "Jimmy" by his family and friends. At the age of thirty-seven, he met the love of his life, Lisa and they celebrated thirty years of marital life on September 6, 2019. Jimmy worked in various jobs throughout his life, and was currently employed at Tyson Foods in Temperanceville, Virginia.

Funeral services were held at Ebenezer Baptist Church, Wardtown, with Rev. Milton P. Bunting officiating. Interment was in the church cemetery.

He leaves to cherish his memories: his wife, Lisa Predeoux Wescott; daughter, Leah Wescott; step-son, Donshia Predeoux; mother, Farris Mae Strand; sisters, Ivory Jane White, Francesta Watts, and Carolyn Baines; brothers, Preston Lionel Strand, James Davis, Ronnie Davis, and Robert Davis; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 10 to Oct. 16, 2019
