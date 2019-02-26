|
|
Jane Rayne
Salisbury - Jane Kathleen Rayne age 68, passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Gull Creek Senior Living Community. Born in Aiken, South Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Alan Killingsworth and Kathleen Scott. She is survived by a daughter, Brinkley Rayne (and her partner Jakob Kraft), and sister Kristy Killingsworth. Jane was a long time special education teacher for Delmar School District.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin at 2 PM. Pastor John Oltman will officiate. In lieu of flowers please make donations to in her honor at PO Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014. Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at www.burbagefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 26, 2019