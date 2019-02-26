Services
Burbage Funeral Home - Berlin
108 William Street
Berlin, MD 21811
(410) 641-2111
For more information about
Jane Rayne
View Funeral Home Obituary
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Burbage Funeral Home - Berlin
108 William Street
Berlin, MD 21811
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Rayne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane Rayne


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jane Rayne Obituary
Jane Rayne

Salisbury - Jane Kathleen Rayne age 68, passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Gull Creek Senior Living Community. Born in Aiken, South Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Alan Killingsworth and Kathleen Scott. She is survived by a daughter, Brinkley Rayne (and her partner Jakob Kraft), and sister Kristy Killingsworth. Jane was a long time special education teacher for Delmar School District.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin at 2 PM. Pastor John Oltman will officiate. In lieu of flowers please make donations to in her honor at PO Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014. Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at www.burbagefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Burbage Funeral Home - Berlin
Download Now