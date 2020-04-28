|
Janet Dolores (Hill) Commodore
Salisbury - Janet Dolores Hill Commodore, went home to be with her Lord on Friday, April 24, 2020 after a long illness.
She was educated in the St. Mary's County public school system and graduated from Jarboesville High School. She earned a B.S. Degree in Education in 1948 from Bowie State Teacher's College (now Bowie State University) and a Master of Arts Degree in 1961 from Columbia University in New York City.
Janet was a teacher and educator in the Dorchester County and Wicomico County School systems. She taught first grade at Beaver Run Elementary School and was the Vice-Principal at East Salisbury Elementary School and Salisbury First Grade Center (now Charles H. Chipman Elementary). She retired in 1983 after completing 34 years in education, including eleven years in administration.
Janet was married to the late Rev. George O. Commodore for 45 years. Their union was blessed with one daughter, Paula Lynne.
Janet served alongside her husband at several churches from Pocomoke, MD to Wilmington, DE, including Mt. Zion/Trinity/St. James United Methodist Churches - Pocomoke City, MD; Waugh United Methodist Church - Cambridge, MD; and Whatcoat United Methodist Church in Dover, DE. Janet was also involved at the United Methodist District Conference level, serving as secretary for the following conference committees: Conference Council on Ministries, Ethnic Minority Local Church Committee, Missional Priority Committee and Bishop's Retreat Committee.
Her associations and memberships included the Retired Teachers Association, the National Education Association, and the Lower Shore Bowie University Alumni Association.
She was an active member of Wesley Temple United Methodist Church where she served as a greeter for Sunday worship services, was a member of the United Methodist Women and Older Adult Ministries and sang with the Chancel Choir.
Janet leaves to cherish her memory her loving daughter, Paula Lynne Commodore of Glenn Dale, MD; two sisters: Brenda Rodgers of Belle Chase LA and Bronte Miller of Valley Lee, MD; two sisters-in-law: Virginia Commodore of Chestertown, MD and Lollie Commodore of Silver Spring, MD; longtime neighbor and friend Charles Goslee of Salisbury, MD; one goddaughter Dr. Vonda Goslee Green of Wyoming, DE, and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
A viewing is scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2020, from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm, and Friday, May 1, 2020, from 11:00 am to 12:00 noon, at Jolley Memorial Chapel, P.A., 1213 Jersey Road, Salisbury, Maryland, where friends may visit. A private funeral service is scheduled for Friday, May 1, 2020, at 12:00 noon. The viewing and funeral service will be live streamed on Facebook.
Interment is in Springhill Memory Gardens in Hebron, Maryland.
Funeral services are entrusted to Jolley Memorial Chapel, P. A., of Salisbury, Maryland.
Published in The Daily Times from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020