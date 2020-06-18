Janet H. Cooper
Snow Hill - Janet H. Cooper, 97, of Snow Hill passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020 at her home. Born November 21, 1922 she was the daughter of the late Lawrence T. Haddock, Sr. and Grace H. Haddock.

Mrs. Janet retired in 1981 as a cashier for Delmarva Power after 39 ½ years. She was a lifelong member of Whatcoat United Methodist Church, former treasurer of Whatcoat United Methodist Church Cemetery Committee, and was an active volunteer with many area organizations.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Oliver J. "Jim" Cooper in 1992 and two brothers Lawrence T. Haddock, Jr. and John M. Haddock. She is survived by Barbely- Shockley families who adopted her like she was their family and several nieces, nephews, and many close neighborhood and church friends.

A funeral service in compliance with CDC regulations will be held Tuesday at 2pm at Whatcoat United Methodist Church, 100 W Federal St, Snow Hill, MD 21863 where friends may visit one hour prior to the service. Rev. Mary Haggard and Wayne Barbely will officiate. Interment will follow in Whatcoat United Methodist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Whatcoat United Methodist Church Cemetery Committee, PO Box 272, Snow Hill, MD 21863.

Visit www.boundsfuneralhome.com to share stories and memories about Mrs. Janet.






Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bounds Funeral Home
705 E MAIN ST
Salisbury, MD 21804
4107493281
