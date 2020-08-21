Janet L. RubinPittsville - Janet L. Rubin, 74, of Pittsville, passed on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. Born on January 5, 1946 in Philippi, WV, she was the daughter of the late Perry R. Hengst Jr. and the late Betty L. Hengst.She graduated from High Point High School in Beltsville, MD. Professionally, Janet served as a Secretary for many years. She was a longtime member of the American Red Cross in Salisbury. With the American Red Cross, she was a Disaster Action Team (DAT) Member, assisting as a first responder for her community. In her free time, she loved tending to her garden and caring for the wildlife around her home, especially the squirrels and hummingbirds.Janet is survived by her children, Michael Rubin of Pittsville, MD, Thomas (Tammy) Rubin of Hedgesville, WV, and Tamalae "Tammy" Burnette of Hagerstown, MD; grandchildren, Samantha Burnette, Stephanie Subetto, and Corey Rubin; great-grandchild, Kaleb Subetto; and brother, Raymond Hengst.A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, August 24, 2020 at 7:00PM at Holloway Funeral Home, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Family will receive guests 1-hour prior from 6:00PM-7:00PM.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The American Red Cross, PO Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037.