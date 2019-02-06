|
|
Janet Lee Horak
Captain's Cove - Janet Lee Horak (Winneberger), 85 of Captain's Cove passed away on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 surrounded by the love of her family. She is preceded in death by her husband Henry T. Horak of 43 years. She is survived by her daughters "her girls" Debbie Smith (Richard), Carol Schneider (Rick), Mary Lynn Abbott (Dale) and granddaughter Stephanie Carey (Vaughn) whom she fondly referred to as her fourth daughter. She is also survived by her sister, Shirley Jackson. She had 7 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-granddaughter Nora. Also preceded in death by her grandson, Richie.
Janet was a special lady who loved to spend time in the sun at the beach or the pool. She enjoyed golf, canesta, her red hatters club, going to the casino and seafood. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family. Janet was an avid church member of Holy Name of Jesus in Pocomoke. There will be a mass at Holy Name of Jesus Church on February 7, 2019 at 11:00am with a reception following in the church hall.
In lieu of flowers, the family requested donations to Delaware Hospice Center, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963 or her church Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, 1913 Old Virginia Rd., Pokomoke City, MD 21851.
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 6, 2019