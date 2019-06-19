Services
Burbage Funeral Home - Berlin
108 William Street
Berlin, MD 21811
(410) 641-2111
Janet Englishmen
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
3:00 PM
Burbage Funeral Home
Berlin, MD
Janet M. Englishmen


1940 - 2019
Janet M. Englishmen Obituary
Janet M. Englishmen

Snow Hill/Berlin - Janet May Englishmen, age 79, died on Saturday, June 15 at Snow Hill Nursing Home. Born in Yonkers, NY, she was the daughter of the late William and Marian Peters Winsheimer. She was preceded in death by her husband James Edward Englishmen. Surviving, are her children, Jamie Englishmen and his wife Kelli of Berlin, Kenny Englishmen and his fiancée Jen Moyer, of Hawthorne, NJ, and Cheryl Comer and her husband Todd of Berlin. There are four grandchildren, Lindsay Mason and her husband Steve, Megan Englishmen, James Englishmen, Tyler Englishmen, and one great grandchild Shannon Mason. Also surviving is her sister Shirley Horlbeck and her husband Ralph of East Stroudsburgh, PA, and several nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Englishmen had been employed as a bank teller for First Shore Federal in Ocean Pines. She was a member of the Community Church at Ocean Pines, and the River Run Book Club. She enjoyed swimming, golfing, and playing Mahjong.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 21st at 3:00 PM, at the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. Friends may call one hour prior to the service. Rev Boyd Etter will officiate. A donation in her memory may be made to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21804, or the , 1315 Mt. Hermon Rd, Salisbury, MD 21804. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com .
Published in The Daily Times on June 19, 2019
