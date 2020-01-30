Services
Holloway Funeral Home - Pocomoke
107 Vine Street
Pocomoke City, MD 21851
(410) 957-0224
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Salem United Methodist Church
500 Second Street
Pocomoke City, MD
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Salem United Methodist Church
500 Second Street
Pocomoke City, MD
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
1:00 PM
Salem United Methodist Church
500 Second Street
Pocomoke City, MD
Janet Marie Dykstra Stevenson


1933 - 2020
Janet Marie Dykstra Stevenson Obituary
Janet Marie Dykstra Stevenson

Pocomoke City - Janet Marie Dykstra "Jan " Stevenson, 86, of Pocomoke City, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at her daughter's Bishopville home. Born on February 26, 1933 in Albany, OR, she was the daughter of the late Theodore P. and Myrtle Rouse Dykstra.

Jan is survived by her devoted husband of 66 years, Will Stevenson of Pocomoke City; one daughter, Lynda Stevenson King (Christopher King) of Bishopville, MD; two sons, James Michael Stevenson (Cathy Weichmann) of Pocomoke City and David Stevenson of Salisbury, MD; four grandchildren, Andrew, Chelsea and Abby King and Shaun Stevenson; one great grandson, Brody Stevenson; one brother, Phillip R. Dykstra of Salt Lake City, UT and several nieces, nephews and extended family members.

In addition to her parents, Jan was preceded in death by one brother, Ted Dykstra.

Family and friends will gather for a visitation at the Holloway Funeral Home in Pocomoke City on Monday, February 3, 2020 from 5 - 7 PM and on Tuesday, February 4, from Noon - 1 PM at Salem United Methodist Church, 500 Second Street in Pocomoke City. The funeral service will begin at 1:00 pm in the church. The Reverends Tonya McClain and Boyd Etter will officiate. Interment will follow in the Pitts Creek Presbyterian Cemetery in Pocomoke City, MD.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Salem U. M. C., P.O. Box 145, Pocomoke City, MD 21851; Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802 or The Samaritan Ministries, P.O. Box 661, Pocomoke City, MD 21851.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 107 Vine Street, Pocomoke City, MD 21851. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.hollowayfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
