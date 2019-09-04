|
Janet (Harrington) McKee
Deal Island - In Darkness comes sadness; in light come life, freedom and serenity. Janet McKee (Harrington), 57 of Deal Island, Maryland passed away in her home on Saturday August 17th. She was a woman of compassion, Love and Acceptance. She had a great love for her family, the water and had a beautiful soul. Janet loved to spend time with her family and friends. Her Passion of the water brought her together with her love Bruce, and that Passion stayed strong until her passing. She had immense pride for her daughter Jen and would have given the moon and stars to her grandson Dylan. Janet will truly be missed by many and will live on through spirit, mind and memories by many. We are eternally grateful for the moments and memories that we will cherish forever in our minds, heart and soul.
Janet is preceded in death by her Mother Norma K Cook and her grandparents.
Janet is Survived by her Fiancé' Bruce Whitelock, Daughter, Jennifer Anderson (Angela Ruckle), Grandson Dylan Ford, Granddaughter Kinsie Ruckle, Father Jeff Harrington, Sister Peggy Souza (Paul Souza), Brother Donald Harrington, Aunt Edna Pell, nephew Blair Ward and her long time best friend of 50 years, Denise Lusby (Bill).
Services will be held on September 8th, 2019 at Hinman Funeral Home, P.A. 11673 Somerset Avenue in Princess Anne, MD. There will be a visitation for friends and family from 1:00 PM until 2:00 Pm with the service starting promptly at 2:00 PM. After the service the family invites you to come to the American Legion at 30782 West Post Office Rd, Princess Anne MD 21853 for the repast for some food and fellowship.
In Lieu of flowers we are asking for contributions to be made to the , () in memory of Jan McKee.
To express condolences to the family, visit www.hinmanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 4, 2019