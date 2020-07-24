Janet Mills Dennis
Salisbury - Janet Mills Dennis, 91, of Salisbury, passed on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Born on June 2, 1929 in Delmar, DE, she was the daughter of the late George Lewis Hancock and the late Bessie Ellen Hancock. She was the wife of the late Roland L. Mills (deceased 1971) and the late Mitchell F. Dennis (deceased 2000).
She graduated from Delmar High School and later attended Goldey-Beacom College. She was a secretary at Deer's Head Hospital Center for numerous years and later a sales person at Hess Apparel, Reads Drug Store and Vernon Powell Shoes. Janet was a longtime member of Bethany Lutheran Church in Salisbury and Christ United Methodist Church in Salisbury. In her free time, she enjoyed camping and was an avid square dancer. She was a member of the Ocean Waves Square Dance Club, Good Sam Camping Club and Holiday Ramblers. Janet had a deep love for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Janet is survived by daughter, Janet (Darrell) Dashiell of Eden, MD; son, Keith A. Mills of Florida; step-son, Brian (Cindy) Dennis of Salisbury, MD; step-daughter, Linda Powell of Lexington Park, MD; grandchildren, Penny (Jason) Peasley, Kelly (Brian) Garpstas, and Laura (Jacob) Heller; and several great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and late husbands, she is preceded in death by her son, Roland "Rick" Mills.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bethany Lutheran Church, 817 Camden Ave, Salisbury, MD 21801; or Christ United Methodist Church, 211 Phillip Morris Dr, Salisbury, MD 21804.
