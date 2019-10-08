|
|
Janice Dashiell
Princess Anne - Janice Dashiell, 78, of here passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at her home.
Born in Poughkeepsie, NY on December 3, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Marie Gent. Janice worked for Apple Drugs for 25 years and at Peaky's Restaurant. Her hobbies included making stained glass, decorating and gardening. She was a member of the Redmen's Lodge, Moose Lodge, American Legion Auxiliary and VFW Auxiliary.
She is survived by her husband, John Bruce Dashiell of Princess Anne, daughters Shelley White of Huma, LA, and Terri Barnes of Elkton, MD sisters Peggy Petrochio, Leona Fitzgerald of NY and Debra Brown of Easton, MD, brothers Gary and Ernie Gent of NY and Charles Gent of Ridgely, MD
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Coastal Hospice.
Services will be private.
Arrangements are in the care of Hinman Funeral Home, P.A. of Princess Anne, MD. To express condolences to the family, please visit www.hinmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019