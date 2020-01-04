Services
Janice Gay Wimbish Pratt

Janice Gay Wimbish Pratt Obituary
Janice Gay Wimbish Pratt

Janice Gay Wimbish Pratt passed away in Logan, Utah on December 27, 2019. She was born in Smyth County, Virginia, but lived in Salisbury for many years. She was 79 years old. She had Alzheimer's and asthma but died from ARDS, pneumonia and sepsis. Sadly, she was relocated from a Maryland facility to a facility in Utah in mid-2018. She was not able to adjust to the high particulates with the pollution inversion in Utah. Before she got sick she lived a full life traveling the world, enjoying her work and her wonderful art. She is survived by her 4 children, 3 of whom were estranged, and 3 grandchildren, 1 who was her "Little Darlin'", along with a distant brother and distant sister, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her father and mother, one sister, and her best friend Linda. On her gravestone she wanted it proclaimed: "I did the best I could, against all odds". She was deeply loved and will be very missed.
Published in The Daily Times from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020
