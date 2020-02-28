Services
Bounds Funeral Home
705 E MAIN ST
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 749-3281
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Bounds Funeral Home
705 E MAIN ST
Salisbury, MD 21804
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice Miles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice L. Miles


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janice L. Miles Obituary
Janice L. Miles

Salisbury - Janice L. Miles, 86, of Salisbury passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Coastal Hospice at the Lake. Born June 16, 1933 in Salisbury she was the daughter of the late Hiram and Annie Watson.

Janice was a graduate of Salisbury State Teachers College and became a Social Worker for Wicomico County. She was a lifelong member of Allen Memorial Baptist Church where she sang in the choir and other community vocal groups.

She is survived by her husband, Russell M. Miles; three children, Glenn Miles (Nina), Brenda Perez (Mario), and Jan Miles; and a grandson, Thomas Goolsby; sister-in-law Betty Watson; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Edwin Watson and Richard Watson and a sister, Katherine Williams.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11am at Bounds Funeral Home on East Main Street in Salisbury. Rev. Dr. William L. Warren will officiate.

Contributions may be made in memory of Janice to Allen Memorial Baptist Church, 1303 Snow Hill Rd, Salisbury, MD 21804.

Visit www.boundsfuneralhome.com to send letters of condolence.
Published in The Daily Times from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -