Janice L. Miles
Salisbury - Janice L. Miles, 86, of Salisbury passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Coastal Hospice at the Lake. Born June 16, 1933 in Salisbury she was the daughter of the late Hiram and Annie Watson.
Janice was a graduate of Salisbury State Teachers College and became a Social Worker for Wicomico County. She was a lifelong member of Allen Memorial Baptist Church where she sang in the choir and other community vocal groups.
She is survived by her husband, Russell M. Miles; three children, Glenn Miles (Nina), Brenda Perez (Mario), and Jan Miles; and a grandson, Thomas Goolsby; sister-in-law Betty Watson; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Edwin Watson and Richard Watson and a sister, Katherine Williams.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11am at Bounds Funeral Home on East Main Street in Salisbury. Rev. Dr. William L. Warren will officiate.
Contributions may be made in memory of Janice to Allen Memorial Baptist Church, 1303 Snow Hill Rd, Salisbury, MD 21804.
Published in The Daily Times from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020