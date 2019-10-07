|
Janice Lee Jones
Salisbury - Janice Lee Jones, 79, of Salisbury passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019 at PRMC in Salisbury.
She was born on October 26, 1939 in Hebron. Her parents were William Emory White and Margie (McNelia) Malone, and her step-father Joseph Howard Malone.
Mrs. Jones attended God's Missionary Church in Delmar for many years. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and a wonderful cook.
She is survived by her husband, Robert William Jones; children, Debbie Ziegler of Lincoln, Nebraska, Susan Denise Shaffer of York, PA, Michael Dwayne Jones of Salisbury, and Dianne Lynn Smith of Joliet, Montana; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; and sisters, Julia Fritz and Bonnie Waller.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Emory White.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019 at Short Funeral Home in Delmar. A visitation for family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service. Pastor Jeb Stigall will officiate. The interment will be private.
In memory of Mrs. Jones, contributions may be sent to God's Missionary Church, 29436 Connelly Mill Road, Delmar, MD 21875.
Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.shortfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 7, 2019