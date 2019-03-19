Janice Lee Lewis



Parsonsburg - Janice Lee Lewis, 75, of Parsonsburg passed on Thursday, March 14, 2019. She was born on August 20, 1943 in Powellville, MD to her late parents, William and Agnes Wilkins.



Janice is survived by her husband Wilmer Lewis, Jr.; two children, Lisa Elliott and her husband Bill of Parsonsburg, Michael Lewis and his wife Sabrina of San Clemente, CA; sister Marie Wilkins of Parsonsburg; brother in law, Ed Ehrisman of Salisbury and several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her grandchildren Zachary Elliott of Parsonsburg, Hunter Lewis, Colin Lewis and Sloan Lewis all of San Clemente.



In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her sisters, Ellen Ehrisman and Joyce Ehrisman and her husband Bill.



A Funeral Service officiated by Pastor Daryl McCready will be held on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 11:00 at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow the service at Wicomico Memorial Park. The family is requesting that everyone dress casually.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Parsonsburg Ladies Auxiliary 33030 Old Ocean City Rd Parsonsburg, MD 21849



Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Rd., Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family. Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary