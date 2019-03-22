|
Janice M. Maiorana-Smith
Lewes - Janice M. Maiorana-Smith passed from this life peacefully surrounded by family and loved ones on the first day of spring in Lewes, Delaware at home. She looked forward to her new life in Heaven without fear. In her final months she was a great testimony as an overcomer. She conquered many battles.
Born in Snow Hill, Maryland on September 3, 1944, she was a daughter of the late Lloyd H. Harmon, Sr. and Marie Hancock. Her brother, Lloyd Harmon, Jr. and sister, Margaret Flake are both deceased. Janice did not have children but enjoyed her loving family and friends.
Janice had many accomplishments during her life. She earned her baccalaureate degree in nursing in 1979 and became masters prepared in 1988. She placed great value in education and became an educator in nursing herself. She enjoyed psychiatric, emergency room and med-surg nursing prior to teaching.
In earlier years Janice enjoyed deep sea fishing, travel, art, and antiques. She also learned to fly a plane. After illness limited her activities, she loved nature, bird watching, games, and a good cowboy movie with family and friends. Janice was an excellent listener and did not judge others. She believed in tolerance. Her wisdom and love will be forever cherished.
A funeral service will be held on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Short Funeral Home, 13 E. Grove Street in Delmar. A visitation for family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow the service in Spence Baptist Cemetery in Snow Hill, Maryland.
In memory of Janice, contributions may be sent to Vitas Healthcare, 30265 Commerce Drive, Suite 202/203, Millsboro, DE 19966.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 22, 2019