Janis Leigh Richmond

Janis Leigh Richmond Obituary
Janis Leigh Richmond

Delmar - Janis Leigh Beauchamp Eskridge Richmond, 74, of Delmar, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020 at the Peninsula Regional Medical Center. Born in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late Earl T. Beauchamp and Lillian Nottingham Beauchamp.

Janis was a 1963 graduate of Wicomico High School and had attended Mt. Hermon United Methodist Church in Salisbury. She began her working career as a beautician at the Delmarva Beauty Academy, before beginning her nursing career at the Salisbury Nursing Home, Deer's Head Hospital, and finally retiring from the Berlin Nursing Home in 2014. She loved crocheting, drawing, painting, shopping, and her pet cats.

She is survived by her husband, Richard Richmond; a son, Phillip Alan Eskridge (Laura) of Princess Anne; a daughter, Kimberly L. Gibbs of Salisbury; a brother, Terry G. Beauchamp of Salisbury; four grandchildren, Dale Gibbs of FL, Chris Wilson of FL, Kymbre Schoofield of MD, and Amber Eskridge of MD; and several great grandchildren.

The family will conduct private graveside services at Springhill Memory Gardens near Hebron.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the Wicomico County Humane Society, 5130 Citation Drive, Salisbury, MD 21804.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804.
Published in The Daily Times from Apr. 1 to Apr. 5, 2020
