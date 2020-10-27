Jannie (Jones) Smith
SALISBURY - Jannie Jones Smith, 92, of Salisbury, Maryland, peacefully departed this earthly life on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Born on March 8, 1928 in Cape Charles, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Samuel Henry Jones and Violet (Weeks) Jones.
As a young woman, Jannie relocated to Whitehaven, Maryland, where she raised her nine children. She later moved to Salisbury, Maryland, where she lived with her daughter, Janet, until her death.
Jannie received her education in the North Hampton County Public School System in Virginia. She received her religious foundation and training at First Baptist Church in Cheriton, Virginia, and continued at John Wesley United Methodist Church in Whitehaven, Maryland. She served as an Usher, Communion Steward, and was active on the Culinary Team at John Wesley. Jannie was a longtime member of more than 18 years at Wesley Temple United Methodist Church in Salisbury, Maryland until her death.
She worked at Green Hill Yacht and Country Club for more than twenty years as a gourmet cook before she became a domestic engineer. In this capacity, Jannie worked most of the year here in Salisbury, Maryland, and a portion of the year in Florida.
Jannie enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family. Preparing gourmet meals for her family every Sunday was one of her favorite things to do. She was a strong, loving, and warmhearted woman, who loved and valued her family and friends. Jannie will be greatly missed by all those who loved and cherished her.
Jannie leaves to treasure her loving memories, six sons: John (Linda) Moses Jr., Anthony Moses, Samuel C. Moses and Kerry (Jennifer) Thomas Jr., all of Salisbury, MD, Douglas (Suzanne) Moses Sr. of Seaford, DE, and Melvin Moses of Cape Charles, VA; three daughters: Violet M. (Douglas) Wallace, Janet Moses, Valarie D. (Henry) Polk, all of Salisbury, MD; more than 36 grandchildren, more than 50 great grandchildren, and 3 great-great- grandchildren; her sister: Leah Powell of Salisbury, MD; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended relatives and close friends.
In addition to her parents: Samuel Henry Jones and Violet (Weeks) Jones; her husband of 25 years: John Elmer "Darby" Smith; two sons: Terrace Moses and Alexander Moses Sr.; four brothers: Junious Jones, Lenwood Jones, Purely Jones Sr., and Russell Jones; and one sister: Clarissa Wilson, all preceded her in death.
"Absent from the body, she is now present with The Lord"
A funeral service is scheduled for 1:00 pm on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Jolley Memorial Chapel P. A., 1213 Jersey Road, Salisbury, MD, where friends may visit from 10:00 am until 1:00 pm. Interment is at Springhill Memory Gardens in Hebron, MD.
Note: Jolley Memorial Chapel, P.A. will comply with the COVID-19 rules regarding masks and safe social distancing. Therefore, anyone attending the viewing and funeral services must wear a mask.
The memorial service will be live-streamed -Jolley Memorial Chapel PA, FACEBOOK page: http://www.facebook.com/jmcfc.live/
(Please copy address into browser)