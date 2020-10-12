1/1
Janyce R. Adams
1950 - 2020
Janyce R. Adams

Pocomoke City - Janyce R. Adams, 70, passed away at her Pocomoke City home, surrounded by her loving family, on Friday, October 9, 2020. Born on August 6, 1950 in Philadelphia, PA, she was the daughter of the late John Procaccio and Hazel Godwin of Salisbury, Maryland.

She graduated from West Catholic High School in 1968. Janyce served as a nurse's aid for over 30 years with Coastal Hospice. She loved reading, outside gardening, animals, camping, but mostly her family, patients and especially her grandchildren.

Janyce is survived by her mother, Hazel Godwin of Salisbury; her husband, Clark E. Adams; one son, Neil F Adams and his wife Shelly of Snow Hill, MD; one daughter, Shannon M Chapman and her husband Eddie of Pocomoke City, MD; five grand children, Jonathan C. Adams, Zachary N. Adams, Anna J. Adams, Lauren F. Chapman, and Michael C. Chapman; brother, Eddie Procaccio; sister, Cheryl Laurence and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Sarah Chapman.

A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 11:00 am at Holloway Funeral Home in Pocomoke City. Family and friends will gather one hour prior to the service. Pastor Barry Groh will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Coastal Hospice P.O. Box 133, 2604 Old Ocean City Rd., Salisbury, MD, 21803.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A.. 107 Vine Street, Pocomoke City, Maryland 21851. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.hollawayfh.com.






Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 12 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
10:00 AM
Holloway Funeral Home
OCT
24
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Holloway Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
107 Vine Street
Pocomoke City, MD 21851
(410) 957-0224
Guest Book sponsored by Holloway Funeral Home Pocomoke

