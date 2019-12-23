Services
Jared Robert Brownley

Marion Station - Jared Robert Brownley, 28, of Shelltown, died Friday, December 20, 2019 at his home.

Born in Salisbury September 11, 1991, he was a son of David Mark Brownley of Shelltown and the late Mary Catherine Ford Brownley who died December 28, 2016.

He was a carpenter and enjoyed playing guitar and fishing.

Along with his father, David Mark Brownley, he is survived by a brother, Austin David Brownley of Needmore, PA; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A funeral service will be Friday, December 27, 2019 at 7 PM at Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home where a viewing will be one hour prior. Rev. Tommy Maddox will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Jared may be sent to the Humane Society of Somerset County, P.O. Box 493, Princess Anne, MD 21853.

Published in The Daily Times from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019
