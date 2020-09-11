Jasmine Chang



Hebron - Jasmine Legend Chang, infant daughter of Pamela D. Davis and Juan O. Chang, died September 9, 2020 at Tidal Health Peninsula Regional in Salisbury.



She is survived by two brothers, Mark Tyler and Sonny Chang and a sister, Dianna Perez.



She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Diana Fay Lockley.



A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 7:00PM at the Zeller Funeral Home in Salisbury where friends may call one hour prior to the service.



Masks must be worn and social distancing will be practiced.



Memorial donations may be made to March of Dimes, 210 Kiley Drive, Unit 2, Salisbury MD 21801.









