Jaunesta Cannon
Salisbury - Jaunesta Smith Cannon departed this life on August 8, 2019.at PRMC surrounded her family. She was born on August 1, 1950 in Salisbury, Maryland to Arthur and Luetta Savage Smith. She was the eldest of three children.
She was the product of Wicomico County School System. Jaunesta was the widow of Wallace Cannon.); from her forty (40) year marriage two children were born. Jaunesta was a 1988 alumna of the University of Maryland Eastern Shore where she received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration and Master Studies in the field of Counselor Education. In addition, she was a Certified Assisted Housing Manager by the National Leased Housing Association.
Jaunesta was a semi-retiree, after thirty-five (35) years of service to the State of Maryland. Currently, she was employed by the Worcester County Department of Social Services as a Family Investment Counselor.
She helped meet the needs of vulnerable members in the community. At one point, she simultaneously served as Project Manager for one of the only African-American owned housing authorities in Wicomico County. This agency focused on the elderly and disabled.
She loved the Lord and gave her life to Christ early in life. Jaunesta was a charter member of New Hope Baptist Church in Salisbury, Maryland. She served New Hope in various capacities: as Church Secretary, Mass Choir Director, Sunday School Teacher, Technology, Usher Board, and Security. She was a proud member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and had presently held the position of Basileus. Her community involvement included the Wicomico County Branch of the NAACP and several other affiliations.
Jaunesta Smith Cannon leaves to cherish her fond and precious memory one son Michael Cannon, Sr. (Melissa) Jacksonville, FL; one daughter Etola (Sherry) Nesbitt (Kenneth) Charleston, SC; one step-daughter Pamela Redd (Larry, Sr.) Norfolk, VA; mother Luetta Smith, one brother Stephen Smith, Salisbury, Maryland; one sister Donzella Smith Silver Springs, MD; 6 grand- children; 6 great-grandchildren; two aunts Mary Ellen Robertson (William) Norfolk, VA and Frances Smith, Salisbury, MD; brother-in-laws Hammond Cannon (Hazel) Jacksonville, FL; Richard Bonner (Phyliss); Willards, MD; Dane Bonner, Key West FL; and Sister-in-law Devra Turner, Jacksonville, FL; and five devoted friends Shelley Doane-Gale, Doris Henson Gale, Tanya Fennell, Katherine Robinson Salisbury, MD and Gail Sylvester Somerset, NJ. In addition, her eternal spirit will be remembered by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
?She was preceded in death by her husband, Wallace Cannon and father Arthur Smith.
There will be a viewing from 6pm-8pm on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center and a viewing one hour prior to services on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 12:00 pm at New Hope Baptist Church on Jersey Road in Salisbury, Maryland. To offer condolences visit www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 15, 2019