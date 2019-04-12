Services
Short Funeral Home
13 E. Grove Street
Delmar, DE 19940
302-846-2525
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Short Funeral Home
13 E. Grove Street
Delmar, DE 19940
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Short Funeral Home
13 E. Grove Street
Delmar, DE 19940
Salisbury - Jay Hurston Moore, 54, of Salisbury, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center after a short illness.

He was born in Wicomico County on December 15, 1964, a son of the late Jerry Hurston Moore and Rose Anna Moore of Delmar, MD.

Jay was employed for many years with Beacon Technologies and Vantage Point Solutions Group. He also worked for R.C. Holloway Co., G&M Sales, and Atlantic Bank. He enjoyed sports, especially football. His favorite team was the Denver Broncos. He was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church, Salisbury, MD, and was previously a member of Allen Memorial Baptist Church for several years.

Jay is survived by his wife of 22 years, Cheryl Lynn Moore; a son, James Hurston Moore; seven uncles; two aunts; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jerry; and two sisters, Cathy and Jody.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Short Funeral Home, 13 E. Grove Street in Delmar. A visitation for family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service. Pastor Andrew Morgan will officiate. Interment will follow in Wicomico Memorial Park, Salisbury.

In memory of Jay, contributions may be made to Holly Grove Christian School, 7317 Mennonite Church Road, Westover, MD 21871.

Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.shortfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 12, 2019
