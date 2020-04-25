|
|
Jay Ronald Fidler
Salisbury - Jay Ronald Fidler, 89, of Salisbury, MD, passed on April 23, 2020. He was born on March 11, 1931 in Reading, PA to his late parents, F. Reed Fidler and Alberta DeHart Fidler.
Ron graduated from Archmere Academy in Delaware, joined the United States Navy in 1951 and then spent most of his life working in various aspects of the construction industry.
He is survived by his daughter, Candace (Gerald) Dunning; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; niece, Maggie (John) Davis, and best friend and caregiver, Michael Harvey and his 4-legged companion, Bobby. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Sylvia Emberland, and sister, Peggy Cotter.
Services will be held in private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Wicomico County, www.WicomicoHumane.org, or Coastal Hospice, www.CoastalHospice.org.
Published in The Daily Times from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020